Wire Technologies Appoints Nuvias as Sole Distributor in the UK

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Wire Technologies, a UK based manufacturer of data transmissions products and components for data centres and other critical IT Networks has given Nuvias Group exclusive distribution rights in the UK.

Wire Technologies cabling and enterprise accessories complete and complement Nuvias’ intelligent networks and cybersecurity solutions across its vendor portfolio, offering a comprehensive, all-inclusive package that can be deployed successfully out of the box.

Wire Technologies’ hardware products, deployed across a diverse range of industries, from education, enterprise, government, healthcare and transportation, span fibre and copper cabling, transceivers, racks, cabinets, Smart PDUs, Uninterruptible Power Supplies and more. They pride themselves on offering excellent customer support with Same Day 24/7 Response.




