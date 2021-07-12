Windows Hello complete bypass revealed in new CyberArk research

July 2021 by CyberArk

CyberArk Labs has revealed a bypass for Microsoft’s Windows Hello authentication system in a blog published here: Bypassing Windows Hello Without Masks or Plastic Surgery.

The research describes how – with a method similar to that shown by Tom Cruise in Minority Report – a cyber-criminal could use a custom USB device to steal an infrared image of the target’s face. The criminal can then use this image to compromise any facial recognition product which relies on a USB camera – in this case, Windows Hello.

This is of particular importance at a time when technology firms are promoting a transition to password-less authentication. With 84% of Windows 10 users using Windows Hello – Microsoft’s own password-less authentication solution, many individuals and organisations are at risk. The bypass could allow an attacker to gain high-level access to an organisation’s sensitive data through a privileged account, for example.

Due to its nature, the bypass would be of particular use to a criminal launching a targeted attack. Targeted attacks have increased in popularity over the past three years as nation states and organised groups realise their potential. CyberArk’s own research discovered 97% of CISOs have suffered targeted credential-theft attempts over the preceding year.