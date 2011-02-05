White paper Shadline: Fighting back Cryptolocking

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Shadline’s teams released the first European platform dedicated to fighting against ransomwares impacts. These days the alert level has never been so high. We have decided to share the key lessons learnt through our work with our clients, whether it is to prevent the crisis or to cope with it.

You won’t find any theoretical precepts within this document (there are many other sources for that), nor hundreds of pages of hazy statistics. Instead, we provide concrete facts helping you to: – Assess where you stand and set your priorities, – Upgrade your defense capabilities, – Limit the impacts of a successful attack (from the assailant’s point of view). We hope that those few pages will support your next actions. Nothing is set in stone when facing ransomwares!

Download for free this White Paper: https://bit.ly/2SKlti6