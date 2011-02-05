Search
White House/DHS…Warns of Potential Cyberattacks

March 2022 by Robert Fly, Co-Founder & CEO at Elevate Security

President Biden issued a warning to the American private sector to get digital defenses in order. That a Russian cyberattack may be coming. According to Robert Fly, Co-Founder & CEO at Elevate Security:

Companies in the private sector have been facing a barrage of cyberattacks for decades. In most cases, cybercriminals go after a company’s weakest link: its users. To view, steal or manipulate assets, an attacker needs access to an authorized account. The easiest way to do this is to compromise an authorized user, whether it’s via phishing, malware, or other attack.

The shifting workplace environment coupled with this latest warning should have companies on high alert. Not only are attacks on the rise, but employees are leaving, new hires are being brought on, and people are moving from working from home back to the office. All that change creates cracks in system for cyber criminals to break through. The good news is that just 4 percent of a company’s internal users are responsible for 80 percent of phishing incidents, and only 3 percent are to blame for 92 percent of malware incidents. Companies that can identify those risky users, can put the safeguards in place to mitigate that risk.




