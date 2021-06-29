Which scams survey - Comment from Callsign

June 2021 by Callsign

Following the research brought out by Which? today, which found that fake delivery scams have soared during the pandemic with more than 60% of Britons reporting receiving at least one such text in the past year, Stuart Dobbie, SVP, Innovation, Callsign, comments:

“Online scams have increased exponentially in recent months so it’s not a surprise that 3 in 5 consumers have received fake delivery texts in the last 12 months. However, we can’t put the blame for this on consumers when the technology is not up to scratch.

“Fraudsters are monopolising open channels such as SMS and email which are outdated methods of communication that have simply been digitised for the modern world. We can no longer rely on these channels to authenticate identities. Our own research shows that over a third (38%) of UK consumers think identity is the problem and that people should prove who they are when signing up to use a platform to stop scammers.

“To ensure their brand is not tarnished by scammers, businesses must re-evaluate the communications channels they use to interact with customers to better establish trust. By digitally transforming from the ground up (instead of simply digitising), organisations can overcome the fraudsters, protect their brand, create seamless and secure customer journeys and build all important digital trust.”