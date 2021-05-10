Search
When IT leaks, hackers breach – New research from CybelAngel

May 2021 by CybelAngel

Most organizations use databases to store sensitive information. Unfortunately, a large number of databases are left exposed with little to no authentication. These open databases result in organizations of all sizes, unknowingly, leaving back doors to their data open, which can be exploited to devastating effect by hackers. Download this whitepaper for:

A description of the extent of the “Open Database Leaks” problem
An identification of what and where the main vulnerabilities are
An illustration of the ways in which leaks are exploited
An explanation of how CybelAngel’s Digital Risk Protection Platform and cybersecurity expertise can be used to discover and fix exposure before leaks become breaches




