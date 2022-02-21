Westcon-Comstor to distribute Claroty in EMEA

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor announced it has signed a new distribution agreement with Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments. The partnership will bring Claroty’s industry-leading solutions to all EMEA markets, including both The Claroty Platform and Medigate by Claroty, following its recent acquisition of the healthcare IoT security company.

As a growing number of businesses embark on their digital transformation journeys and deploy more and more IoT applications, the need for a strong security arsenal is critical. IoT assets are notoriously difficult to detect and manage, making threat mitigation a major challenge. Solutions that enable asset management from afar, alert businesses to vulnerabilities in real time, and increase overall operational resilience are a must for keeping connected organisations safe.

The Claroty Platform reveals and protects all connected assets across industrial (OT/ICS), enterprise (IoT), and healthcare (IoMT) environments – the Extended IoT (XIoT) – while detecting and enabling response to the earliest indicators of potential threats. With highly flexible and rapid deployment options, a vast integration ecosystem, and robust API, the platform seamlessly integrates with customers’ existing technology stacks and is universally compatible with their existing workflows regardless of scale, architecture, or programmatic maturity. The platform is also the industry’s only solution with fully integrated secure remote access and remote incident management capabilities spanning the entire incident lifecycle. Claroty was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4 2021.

Medigate by Claroty is the industry’s first and leading dedicated healthcare IoT security platform, enabling healthcare providers to safely deliver connected care. The platform fuses its deep understanding of medical workflows and proprietary protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats, so hospitals can confidently connect and operate all clinical assets on their network while ensuring patient privacy and safety. Medigate was recently named the Best in KLAS award winner by KLAS Research, one of the top analyst firms in healthcare, for the second year in a row.

The addition of Claroty’s offerings will further reinforce the Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS) offering to its key security partners.

With the global IoT market size set to grow to $40.3billion USD by 2026, the need for IoT security solutions will similarly accelerate. With this new partnership, Westcon NGS will now offer partners the opportunity to identify, manage, and protect their IoT assets, regardless of complexity or where they are on their cybersecurity journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Keith Carter, VP WW Channels & Alliances, Claroty, said, “We are very excited to partner with Westcon-Comstor on our mission to secure the XIoT from successful cyber-attacks. As Westcon-Comstor is one of the most capable distributors in EMEA, this partnership is essential for us to meet the growing demand for Claroty’s best-in-class offerings across the region.

Having worked with Westcon-Comstor during my time at Polycom and Palo Alto Networks, I am very familiar with its ability to leverage a vast customer footprint through demand generation activities, sales, pre- and post-sales services, training centres and logistics, which will accelerate the prolific growth we are seeing in this relatively untapped sector of the security market. We look forward to getting started on this exciting journey together to strengthen IoT security across EMEA.”