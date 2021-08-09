Westcon-Comstor to distribute Zscaler in UK&I, Germany, Switzerland and France

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor, the global technology distributor, has signed an agreement with Zscaler to market and distribute its cloud-native security platform across EMEA.

The new partnership will see the company’s EMEA go-to-market initiative, Westcon Next Generation Solutions (NGS) add the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ to its roster of cyber security solutions. Westcon NGS provides the channel with the solutions to enable a secure path to digital transformation, and help partners unlock recurring revenue in a cloud-first world. The relationship will see Westcon NGS boost the capabilities within its Zero Trust Access pillar.

Recognised in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways, as a 10th consecutive year leader - and the sole leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant, Zscaler is redefining the networking and security market. It provides enterprise and corporate customers a best-in-class, next generation cybersecurity offering built especially for the distributed cloud world.

Unlike complex and disjointed on-premise security products designed for yesterday’s network, Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture, built on an industry-leading SASE framework delivers a high quality user experience, superior security and data protection. It reduces the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications, via a Zero Trust approach.

Westcon NGS encompasses four solutions pillars: zero trust access, IoT/OT security, next generation SOC and secure cloud/DevOps. Focusing on solutions rather than specific vendor technologies, the company helps partners identify the solutions best suited to them, their customers and their long-term strategies, from its comprehensive portfolio.