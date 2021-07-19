Westcon-Comstor to Distribute Imperva® Sonar Platform to the French market

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Imperva, the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organisations protect their data and all paths to it. As part of the agreement, Westcon-Comstor will distribute the complete Imperva portfolio of application, data and edge security solutions and the Imperva Sonar Platform in France to help organisations manage complex cyberattack risks.

Imperva was recognised as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) in seven consecutive years. [1] We believe Imperva is leading the market through transitioning from a fragmented application security space into a unified Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) one.

Customers around the world trust Imperva to protect their applications, data and websites from cyber-attacks. An integrated approach combining edge, application security and data security enables Imperva to protect companies through all stages of their digital journey.

As applications attacks have changed significantly in the last five years, Imperva built a platform that combines previously disparate technologies protecting microservices, APIs, serverless functions, and unstructured data stores. To protect these modern applications now and in the future, the Imperva Sonar Platform allows organisations to prevent DDoS attacks, malicious bots, attacks on open APIs, and supply chain fraud. It also eliminates the need for siloed point solutions and delivers integrated analytics while automating workflow and accelerating incident response.

The distribution agreement, which becomes effective this month, also presents an opportunity for Westcon-Comstor to reinforce its Next Generation Solutions portfolio with Zero Trust Access and Cloud Security and cyber security offering to the French market.

