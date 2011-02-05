Westcon-Comstor appoints Patrick Aronson as Chief Marketing Officer

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor announced it has appointed Patrick Aronson as Chief Marketing Officer. In this position, Patrick will be responsible for driving growth, and building a modern marketing organisation that will ensure Westcon-Comstor’s continued leadership in a world increasingly driven by subscription and as-a-service business models. He takes on this new role, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President in Asia Pacific, which sees him responsible for business performance across Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Westcon-Comstor continues to see accelerated market demand across global markets – and continued customer growth from the channel community. This new appointment signals a renewed focus and investment into partner success and a commitment to delivering channel customers with solutions and technology that will help them adapt and prosper in an environment pivoting quickly to software and hybrid cloud.

Patrick will lead Westcon-Comstor’s global marketing strategy and drive the evolution of the company’s 130-person strong global marketing team with a focus on analytics, marketing automation and Partner Success.

In a move which heralds a truly international leadership team for Westcon-Comstor, Patrick joins fellow C-suite members – David Grant, CEO, in London, Rakesh Parbhoo, CTO, in Johannesburg and Callum McGregor, CFO, in New York.

Patrick has been responsible for growing and leading Westcon-Comstor’s business in Asia Pacific. Prior to joining, Patrick spent a decade leading Motorola’s mobile business in south-east Asia. He spent five years as Managing Director at Brightstar where he developed its engagement strategy and mobility business. He has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Asian Studies from Hobart College, New York, and is fluent in Vietnamese and Thai.