Wednesday, May 20, 10:00am BST, 11:00am CEST Webinar Anomali : Amplify Your Defenses Against Dark Commerce With Threat Intelligence

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Join Anomali and Blueliv for our upcoming webinar, Amplify Your Defenses Against Dark Commerce With Threat Intelligence.

The cybercriminal industry is evolving with a growing shadow economy. We’ll shine light on recent dark commerce trends and detail strategies for your security team to combat them.

On this webinar you’ll gain insight into:
• The different ways cybercriminals may obtain malicious code
• Where malicious offerings and tools typically appear for sale in the cybercriminal underground
• Strategies for threat intelligence teams to implement as they evolve to varying levels of maturity

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Time: 10:00am BST, 11:00am CEST

REGISTER TODAY




