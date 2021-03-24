Webinar 24th March 2021 : Future of Cloud Security Management webinar hosted by Group Futurista

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Group Futurista is a global tech-based event company. They have organized numerous technology summits across Europe in the past two years. To keep up with the current pandemic situation, Group Futurista launched the ’FutureCast Series of Webinars’. The future of Cloud Security Management’ was part of the same.

This webinar was a tremendous success and gave a lot of insights on how Cloud Security works and what practices we can facilitate in the Cloud to preclude our precious data from getting stolen or getting in the hands of any unauthorized party. Other than this, the webinar was a fun and interactive session. It was very informative in terms of emerging Cyber Security threats and how to prevent them. This yet another fruitful webinar was hosted by Richard Hurst.

The expert speakers from various industries spoke in length about the various aspects of The future of Cloud Security. Steven P Frank from Wellsfargo spoke about: the Three-card Monte: Card, mobile, and Security. Michael Isbitski from Salt Security spoke about MythBusters API and gave insights on the 5 Untruths that keep one unsafe. Or Priel from Ernectic gave details on how to protect the largest attack surface on Cloud infrastructure. Paul Lanois from Fieldfisher spoke about misconfigurations and inadequate changes and control and how it is a top threat to cloud computing.

Further, the Panel Discussion was the best segment of the webinar. The panel discussion was also joined by Mihai Saveschi from CIBC who along with all the keynote speakers pulled off a very informative discussion on Trends in Cloud Security: What new changes will prevail in the year 2021?

Lastly, this webinar was concluded by announcing the upcoming ’Reimagining Digital Identify before and after Covid 19 for FI 6.0 ’ which will be held on 24th March 2021.

