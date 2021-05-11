Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

EVENTS

Webinar EBRC 11 March - 10:00: Resilience, a key ingredient for all financial industry stakeholders

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

A webinar by ISACA, EBRC, Hagen Advisory and Finologee event.

In collaboration with Finologee, Hagen Advisory and ISACA Luxembourg, we are organizing a webinar dedicated to the winning recipes and lessons learned of resilience.

Practical information
Webinar 11.05.2021 - 10:00

Join us for a special Finance Digital Strategy Event on May 11, 2021.

Successful methods and lessons learned - with the participation of:

Speakers

Agenda :

10:00 - Welcome words by David Hagen - HAGEN Advisory

Presentation of the speakers
Introduction : RESILIENCE: a key ingredient for all financial industry stakeholders - Strategies

10:10 - Winning recipes and lessons learned

Alexandre Castaing, RBC - ISACA
Stéphane CHMIELEWSKI, Finologee
Philippe DANN, EBRC

10:40 - Round table hosted by David Hagen

11:00 - Open discussion and answers to the questions from the audience

11:15 - Feedback and closing remarks

Note :

The session will be solely in English

Please note that prior registration is mandatory. These sessions are reserved for business users and end clients.

EBRC is using Eventbrite for the registration process, please refer to our legal notice if you want to learn more about our Data management policy. You can also read Eventbrite legal notice.

Disclaimer : Your contact details (first name, last name, fonction and company name) will be shared between EBRC, Finologee, Hagen Advisory and ISACA Luxembourg for the sole purpose of the event organisation.

However, the data processing (Newsletter registration…) is under the responsibility of EBRC and will strictly follow our data processing policy. Register now




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 