WatchGuard unveils new endpoint security product family within WatchGuard Cloud

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies announced that it has integrated the WatchGuard Endpoint Security product family – previously known as Panda Adaptive Defense 360, Adaptive Defense, Endpoint Protection Plus and Endpoint Protection – into WatchGuard Cloud. As a result, partners and customers can now deploy and manage endpoint security, network security and MFA services via WatchGuard Cloud, enabling them to streamline security delivery, simplify operations, consolidate vendors, and bolster business growth and profitability.

Regardless of which WatchGuard product categories partners offer, the WatchGuard Cloud platform offers a variety of operational advantages. MSPs can leverage fixed-term contracts, WatchGuard Points, and flexible monthly and usage-based subscriptions to procure products in the manner that best suits their business model. It also supports flexible options for upgrading, extending and delegating licenses, as well as easy set-up and template-based configurations that partners can implement across multi-tier, multi-tenant environments.

This integration is the latest example of WatchGuard’s continued commitment to and investment in MSP enablement with WatchGuard Cloud enhancements. Partners and customers have been managing Firebox security environments and AuthPoint MFA deployments through this single interface since 2019. In January 2020, WatchGuard introduced its ThreatSync capabilities within WatchGuard Cloud to unify threat intelligence, correlation and scoring across the WatchGuard security stack, from network to user. Now with the addition of WatchGuard Endpoint Security solutions, WatchGuard has centralised the delivery of protection for networks, endpoints and identities to provide a truly Unified Security Platform. As part of the integration, individual products previously known as Panda Endpoint Protection and Panda Endpoint Protection Plus now comprise the WatchGuard EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform) product; Panda Adaptive Defense is now WatchGuard EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response); and Panda Adaptive Defense 360 is now WatchGuard EPDR (Endpoint Protection Detection and Response). WatchGuard Endpoint Security solutions are live in WatchGuard Cloud today.