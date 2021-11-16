WatchGuard Cloud Adds New Endpoint Security Modules to Further Strengthen its Unified Security Platform

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies has announced four new endpoint security modules in WatchGuard Cloud including Patch Management, Full Encryption, Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) and Data Control. This integration further strengthens WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform™ and gives solution providers and customers centralised access to all WatchGuard endpoint solutions, with the ability to layer on additional security services such as network security, MFA and secure Wi-Fi.

WatchGuard elevates the practice of professional service delivery with its Unified Security Platform that includes a complete portfolio of endpoint, multi-factor authentication and network security products. It brings together the integration of the endpoint security modules into the Unified Security Platform’s centralised management layer, while WatchGuard Cloud simplifies administration, visibility and reporting for MSPs. Is also provides added protection and further increases the effectiveness and operational efficiency of WatchGuard’s existing Endpoint Security portfolio – which includes WatchGuard EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), WatchGuard EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), and WatchGuard EPDR (Endpoint Protection Detection and Response).

Key features of the new endpoint security modules include:

• WatchGuard Patch Management – Manages vulnerabilities in operating systems and hundreds of third-party applications on Windows workstations and servers. This provides a reduced attack surface, strengthening preventative capabilities and incident containment. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR, EDR, and EPP solutions.

• WatchGuard Full Encryption – Centrally controls and manages full disk and USB drive encryption and key recovery, leveraging BitLocker in Windows systems. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR, EDR, and EPP solutions.

• WatchGuard Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) – Provides detailed information into the day-to-day operation of applications, networks and users. This includes pre-defined queries, dashboards and alerts on endpoints out of the box. Managers can also create custom queries and alerts based on endpoint telemetry. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR and EDR solutions.

• WatchGuard Data Control* – Discovers, audits and monitors unstructured sensitive or personal data on endpoints, from data at rest, data in use and data in motion. It can also run real-time, free custom searches to find files within specific content. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR and EDR solutions. (*Currently available in Spain, Germany, UK, Sweden, France, Italy, Portugal, Holland, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Hungary, and Ireland.)

WatchGuard’s Endpoint Security in WatchGuard Cloud offers comprehensive endpoint security protection, detection and response for networks with tens of thousands of devices with the option to add threat hunting and zero-trust application services. All of this is delivered through a single lightweight agent and managed via a single pane of glass for ultimate simplicity. When combined with additional tools such as RapidDeploy and FlexPay, the powerful WatchGuard Unified Security Platform enables solution providers to quickly scale to meet the needs and changing requirements of customers.