WSO2 Secures $90 Million in Growth Capital from Goldman Sachs Asset Management

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

WSO2 announced that the company has closed $90 million in financing from client vehicles advised by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit ("Goldman Sachs"). The flexible capital solution will be used to accelerate WSO2’s worldwide business expansion, drive growth of the company’s global partner network, and support rollout of its next-generation, cloud-native solutions for securely delivering APIs, applications, and digital services. The new solutions, powered by Ballerina, will offer a seamless blend of low code and pro code experience for enterprises and deliver the power of DevOps and modern SDLC practices including integrated reuse within the organisation and beyond.

As enterprises worldwide advance their digital transformation initiatives, more employees are contributing to the development of new digital products and services that offer individualised experiences to users. This is driving the demand for more robust low-code approaches to improve employee productivity and create trusted, engaging customer experiences. WSO2 will use the funding from Goldman Sachs to deliver a new generation of platform-as-a-service offerings that democratise the adoption of its industry-leading cloud-native technologies for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM).

In addition to supporting the company’s commercial solutions, WSO2 will also invest in extending the capabilities and community around Ballerina, the open-source language that radically simplifies how developers build and deploy cloud-native applications. Choreo is WSO2’s first commercial solution to take advantage of Ballerina in enabling employees at various skill levels to collaborate in creating new apps and digital services via code, low-code, and no-code.