WSO2 Introduces Choreo

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Enterprises worldwide are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, with many starting years earlier than originally planned. But, too often, these initiatives are hampered by the lack of deep technical expertise required to get projects off the ground and deliver digital products and solutions. WSO2 addresses this challenge with today’s introduction of Choreo, the new integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for cloud-native engineering.

Now in public beta, Choreo gives organisations a single, all-inclusive platform for creating integrations, services, and APIs; managing APIs; and deploying services and APIs—going from ideas to production in hours. Using the new iPaaS, enterprises can:

● Facilitate collaboration between business users and IT using the only iPaaS that leverages the open-source Ballerina programming language to let developers engineer in low-code and code simultaneously.

● Focus immediately on creating production-ready business applications, since Choreo provides a full, ready-to-use platform for building, testing, and deploying in Kubernetes.

● Observe performance, identify anomalies, and troubleshoot issues using Choreo’s deep observability functionality.

● Improve the quality of code with artificial intelligence (AI) assisted development.

● Produce lock-in free low-code, since the low-code diagram creates source code that enterprises can take and run wherever they want.

Hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments rely on WSO2’s solutions to harness the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. With Choreo, WSO2 continues to build on its industry-leading, open-source, cloud-native software for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM) to power the next stage of the digital transformation evolution.

Choreo All-Inclusive Platform

Choreo provides the infrastructure and tools enterprises need for cloud-native engineering, eliminating the time needed to build a platform for services and APIs deployed on Kubernetes. As a result, organisations can immediately focus on building, testing, and deploying APIs and services, and IT teams can take control of their DevOps flow, production multi-environment deployment, and production configuration with a microservices-style programming model.

With Choreo, enterprise developers can:

● Create integrations. Triggered periodically or by an event, developers can execute low-code integration logic to control hundreds of software as a service (SaaS) APIs via Choreo’s pre-built connectors and templates or using the organisation’s own custom-built templates.

● Create Microservices and APIs. Developers can write services that compose and expose APIs and along with their integration and business logic using low-code or code.

● Manage APIs. Developers can publish their services as managed APIs and control them using the market-leading API management capabilities from WSO2.

● Share via an API Marketplace. Choreo also comes with a marketplace for an organisation’s APIs, event streams, and data sources. Developers can share integrations and microservices for re-use by no-code enterprise users via templates.

● Run professional DevOps. IT teams can build, deploy, and run on Kubernetes (without setting up any YAML files for deployment); manage multiple environments; and observe them—all in a few clicks.

Collaboration and Control via Limitless Low-Code

The Choreo iPaaS is the first commercial application of Ballerina, the only programming language that provides a limitless low code experience using a bidirectional mapping for all source code between its textual syntax and its graphical representation as a sequence diagram. The result is an easier collaboration among developers with varying skills, as well as source code that is independent of Choreo, which empowers enterprises to maintain full control over their code.

The collaborative platform for developers of all skill levels provided by Choreo significantly enhances productivity. Highly skilled developers have the flexibility to move between coding with text or diagrams while others have a low-code option for contributing to the organisation’s app development—while maintaining full fidelity to the code.

Lock-in free low-code is enabled by Choreo since all low-code is just open-source Ballerina source code. Unlike other low-code offerings that are only executable in a vendor’s platform, Choreo lets organisations clone the repository, build it using freely available open-source Ballerina tools, and run the code wherever they want.

AI-assisted Development and Observability

Choreo leverages AI to assist in development as well as to enable the deep observability capabilities provided by the platform.

With AI-assisted development, Choreo learns from historical activities and performance behaviours in order to anticipate most of a developer’s needs. As developers code, it pushes the boundaries of AI to provide performance feedback, code completion, anomaly detection, and data mapping.

The deep observability capabilities in Choreo enable enterprises to view observability data at both design time and run-time in order to troubleshoot issues. Additionally, AI-based anomaly alerts call attention to developers when required and help isolate the problem.

Availability Choreo by WSO2 is available today as a public beta