WBA OpenRoaming™ Partners With Kyrio® To Provide Enterprise-Level Security On Public Wi-Fi Networks

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has today announced that users of its new OpenRoaming™ service will be granted enterprise-level security thanks to a partnership with infrastructure security experts, Kyrio®.

The WBA OpenRoaming™ Service, which removes the barriers to connectivity typically associated with public Wi-Fi, such as the need to constantly re-register or re-enter log-in credentials, will now offer the tightest level of security available on any public or guest Wi-Fi network. The partnership is just one in a series of milestone moves by the WBA to make Wi-Fi more readily accessible to all and should lay to rest any concerns around the security of guest and public Wi-Fi networks.

As part of the new partnership, Kyrio a subsidiary of CableLabs®, will join Google and Cisco as an Issuing Intermediate Certificate Authority (ICA), providing innovative agent and registration authority services to the broader WBA family, including networks, operators, hubs and identity providers. Certificate Authorities are governed by the WBA Public Key Infrastructure Certificate Policy and provides a critical foundation of trust between OpenRoaming federation participants as membership grows.

Kyrio will also enable management and attribution of the WBA Unique Organization Identifiers that are critical for their partner identification on the OpenRoaming system. This information is centralized on a WBA global database to guarantee system harmony and enhanced security.

Kyrio is currently engaged with many global standards groups spanning the energy, healthcare, industrial and commercial IoT sectors, and recently formed a strategic alliance with Sectigo, one of the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authorities.

WBA OpenRoaming is already unique in the way that it simplifies the Wi-Fi experience, matching the convenience and coverage of most cellular networks, but with better reliability and often greater speed. Now, users will be able to enjoy levels of security that, until recently, were the reserve of large-scale private enterprises.

News of the partnership comes just months after WBA CEO, Tiago Rodrigues, announced that OpenRoaming was, “Open for business” with WBA members such as AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Cisco, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Intel, Orange, Samsung and more all throwing their support behind the project.