WALLIX has been awarded CSPN accreditation by ANSSI

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

WALLIX has been awarded CSPN accreditation— France’s top certificate in cyber-security—for version 6.0.102 of its flagship product WALLIX Bastion. The product having been previously accredited, WALLIX has underlined the strength of its solution, now resistant to thirteen known threats. This certification from ANSSI—France’s public agency for cyber-security—ensures a high level of software security and can be used to meet the demands of the most sensitive organizations. With this accreditation, WALLIX now stands out in the European PAM market and will step up sales in sectors such as public services, finance, healthcare, industry and telecoms.

Security and confidentiality by design for session management

WALLIX wanted to make sure its solution—developed using client cases—would perfectly handle its most common uses: saving actions, journal integrity, product-interface access, authentication, password changes, and more. With this prior work, the French software publisher has been able to offer vital added value compared to other less comprehensive PAM solutions.

Contrary to other certifications that focus more on functional and document-related challenges, the ANSSI tests were conducted in an operational environment in which users tried to maliciously undermine the solution. It is a “must-have” according to Serge Adda (CTO at WALLIX), who reminds us that “the precise aim of the software is to protect its clients from ill-intentioned users”.

The renewal of this certification reaffirms WALLIX Bastion’s strength in line with the firm’s purpose of providing a product “designed to secure, from conception, privileged accounts and access to critical systems”. Bastion has managed to retain its simplicity for users and administrators, as well as its low running costs. These features have made it one of the most popular solutions on the market. WALLIX has vindicated the merits of its R&D investments, thanks to which over 1,000 clients now benefit from high-level security.

Always seeking progress, WALLIX’s employees are especially proud to be re-awarded this certification, which guarantees a currently unrivaled level of service quality. Given the policy behind the application, almost 98% of WALLIX Bastion users recommend the solution. This figure chimes with ANSSI’s decision to certify the product with CSPN accreditation, which proves its full strength.