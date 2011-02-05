WALLIX appoints Kristine Kirchner as VP Channel EMEA

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

WALLIX appoints Kristine Kirchner as VP Channel EMEA. She will take on leadership of the 15-person Channel team, which manages the WALLIX distribution network through the Business Partner Program. Previously responsible for business development of the WALLIX Trustelem IDaaS offering, Kristine Kirchner’s mission is to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the Business Partner Program throughout the EMEA region, and to accelerate development in key sectors: industry, healthcare, and financial services, particularly through partners specializing in operational technology (OT) and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP). The latter will also enable WALLIX to strengthen its position in the SME market.

The WALLIX Business Partner Program: Regional strengths pay off

Last October, WALLIX announced the strengthening of its Business Partner Program in key regions. The objective was to strengthen its presence within existing territories and to conquer new regions in order to respond to market demand worldwide. Since this announcement, the Business Partner Program has experienced a clear acceleration. The regional application of the Business Partner Program enabling a tailored response to the specificities of each market (regulations, sectors of activity, etc.), is bearing fruit. The model of the German "success story" previously highlighted, which now includes Tech Data as a new distributor, has been successfully transposed to other countries. In Italy, Exclusive Networks now manages more than 10 partners. In the BeNeLux region, the network now has 4 new partners. Additionally, 20 new distributors and VARs have enriched the panel of partners covering the vast MEA region in just 4 months.

Today, this success must be expanded to all countries in the EMEA region. Kristine Kirchner’s mission, as newly appointed VP Channel EMEA, is to ensure the extension of this successful model through a strong coordinating role and by instilling the overall strategic vision of the company, which is essential to this key position.

The WALLIX Business Partner Program accelerates sector development

Kristine Kirchner’s second mission is to accelerate development of the Business Partner Program in key sectors of focus for WALLIX in 2021: healthcare, industry and financial services; to strengthen its presence in international key accounts; and to continue the conquest of SMEs.

For healthcare and industry, the Business Partner Program now also relies on partners who specialize in Operational Technology (OT). This is the case, for example, of Fives, a specialist in industrial engineering, who shares with WALLIX the idea that the successful digital transformation of factories cannot be achieved without cyber security. Thus, Fives now offers its Fives CortX Gateway with WALLIX Inside (embedded WALLIX access and identity security technologies). The objective in 2021 will be to increase the number of these strategic alliances on a global level.

WALLIX is strengthening its links with major integrators (GSI) to offer cybersecurity solutions which are increasingly adapted to the unique needs of sectors subject to strong regulations, such as financial services. Kristine Kirchner will also manage the program dedicated to influencers, which will enable WALLIX to support key accounts in international projects.

To accelerate its pursuit of the SME market, the Business Partner Program includes Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), which target these companies that have neither the expertise nor the internal resources to undertake cyber security projects and often turn to MSSPs as specialists in the management of cyber security services.