Vulcan Cyber Remediation Orchestration Now Available from the CrowdStrike Store

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Vulcan Cyber®, developers of the industry’s only vulnerability remediation orchestration SaaS platform, announced the availability of its application, Vulcan Endpoint Vulnerability Remediation, in the CrowdStrike Store. Customers can accelerate their operational security response by leveraging the endpoint and workload telemetry automatically collected by the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, and use the Falcon platform response capabilities to inform, identify and prioritize the work of remediation and mitigation through Vulcan Cyber. With this new integration, enterprise IT and security teams can automate vulnerability mitigation and enforce cyber hygiene throughout the vulnerability remediation lifecycle — from scan to fix.

The Vulcan Cyber vulnerability remediation orchestration platform uses CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint and workload protection tools to drive remediation and improve IT security. Vulcan Cyber integrates asset and vulnerability data from CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight for visibility across the organization and leverages CrowdStrike Real-time Response (RTR) capabilities for mitigating vulnerabilities to orchestrate the entire vulnerability remediation process.

Benefits include:

● Reduced vulnerability risk with real-time mitigating actions and workflows

● Improved business protection, buying teams more time to deploy permanent fixes

● Rapid mitigation of difficult zero-day vulnerabilities

● Scalable, fully orchestrated and automated vulnerability mitigation

In addition to its integrations with best-of-breed security solutions like CrowdStrike, the Vulcan remediation platform orchestrates all the tools IT and security teams use for cloud and application security including assessment, asset management, collaboration, ITSM, patch and configuration management, and DevOps.