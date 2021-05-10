Vulcan Cyber Appoints Three Top Execs

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry risk and vulnerability remediation SaaS platform, announced three new cyber security executives.

Jeff Ginter has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Rhett Glauser as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Nevo Laron as Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

These appointments are on the heels of their recent $21 million Series B fundraising round earlier this year, and following a successful 2020 which included 500% growth in annual recurring revenue and the signing of Vulcan Cyber’s biggest customer to date.