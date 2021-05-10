Vulcan Cyber: 80% of Enterprise Security Teams Lack Adequate Remediation Tooling

May 2021 by Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber® released the results of its latest vulnerability remediation maturity research project. A survey of more than 100 enterprise security executives across North America and EMEA found that most enterprise cyber security and vulnerability management organizations lack the ability to drive remediation initiatives, to reduce risk and achieve acceptable levels of cyber hygiene. Vulcan Cyber is using the benchmark data from this research to provide cyber security leaders with a free vulnerability remediation maturity self-assessment service.

Conducted by Pulse, the Vulcan Cyber vulnerability remediation maturity survey examines the maturity of enterprise vulnerability remediation programs while seeking to identify where shortcomings exist within respondents’ cyber hygiene efforts. According to the findings, 56% of organizations lack the ability to remediate vulnerabilities with speed and at the scale necessary to protect business from exploits and hackers. Immature cyber security teams typically react to vulnerabilities on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, nearly 80% of respondents do not have the proper tooling to proactively orchestrate and automate vulnerability remediation.

“Enterprises must work to get ahead of the relentless barrage of known security vulnerabilities that increasingly threaten business. Development, IT operations and security teams should be able to coordinate and measure their efforts to remediate vulnerabilities quickly and at scale,” said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, Vulcan Cyber CEO and co-founder. “To be effective, it takes the right people, processes and tools. If anyone is lacking, it is close to impossible to drive meaningful remediation outcomes. It is no small task to get fix done so we are doing all we can to make vulnerability scanning and vulnerability prioritization freely available to all cyber security teams.”

Key findings from the Vulcan Cyber study include:

• Only 21% of enterprises have the proper tooling to proactively manage and automate vulnerability remediation. While only one-third (34%) of respondents reported having a defined, effective process for detecting and responding to vulnerabilities, one-third (33%) lack an effective or comprehensive process entirely.

• Forty-four percent of survey respondents only rely on the criticality of a vulnerability and the available bandwidth of IT and security teams to determine how quickly to remediate a vulnerability—and less than one-quarter (21%) are proactively remediating as quickly as possible.

• Nearly one-third (31%) of respondents admitted their organizations do not prioritize vulnerabilities at all. The most mature organizations use a combination of inputs from CVSS scores, threat intelligence, and risk to business assets to prioritize vulnerabilities, but this was only 26% of enterprises.

• Forty-six percent of survey respondents either don’t measure vulnerability risk at all, or rely on “gut feel.”

“As organizations become more mature in their vulnerability remediation efforts, it is possible to become substantially more efficient, while increasing the scale of cyber hygiene coverage,” said Bar-Dayan. “It requires all stakeholders - security, IT operations, engineering, and business unit owners - to align objectives and orchestrate tooling to create optimized and automated remediation workflows. We are working to change the economics of risk operations and vastly improve enterprise cyber hygiene.”

Vulcan Cyber has made it easy for organizations to assess their vulnerability remediation maturity levels using its new security self-assessment tool. For additional guidance on how to benchmark current practices and outcomes against using the Vulcan Vulnerability Remediation Maturity Model, read the Vulcan Cyber eBook titled, The Four Levels of Mature Vulnerability Remediation.