Vodafone launches Trend Micro’s ‘Worry-Free’ service to protect business customers’ laptops and desktops

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vodafone has expanded its business security services to include protection for business customers’ laptops and desktops. Trend Micro’s ‘Worry-Free’ service is a new detection service to protect businesses and their employees from online security threats such as ransomware, out-of-date applications, and phishing attacks on desktops and laptops.

Recent research* by Vodafone has found that 90% of UK organisations believe that cyber security is vital to their future.

As part of the new service, Vodafone will offer customers the following Trend Micro Worry-Free features:

• anti-ransomware protection - providing the latest technologies to protect businesses against the latest crypto and ransomware threats;

• URL filtering – compares webpages against a database to prevent employees from accessing un-productive and harmful sites such as phishing web pages;

• data protection – provides tools to prevent sensitive data from leaving the business via email, USB, CD/DVD, for example;

• smart protection network – this uses a global network of threat intelligence sensors to continually update email, web, and file reputation databases in the cloud, identifying and blocking threats in real time to improve performance and protection;

• cloud dashboard for centralised management – providing complete control of the security of all devices, wherever they are, with a cloud-based dashboard accessible via a web browser;

• tailored options – ensuring customers only pay for the protection they need.

The service is compatible across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices as well as Microsoft 365, G-Suite, Box, Dropbox and Salesforce cloud services.

In addition to Trend Micro, Vodafone offers a number of specialist cyber security solutions for business customers, such as its Lookout Mobile Security and Vodafone Cloud backup to secure a full range of devices and cloud applications.

Customers can also manage all their company’s bills, security notifications and licences in one place using Vodafone Business Marketplace. This allows businesses to use and manage their applications in one simple and secure site, from anywhere.

This partnership with Trend Micro Security follows the recent news that Vodafone has launched the V-Hub business support platform, aimed at helping small businesses to be more effective and safer online. Users will have access to one-to-one support, as well as an online knowledge centre that will be continually updated.