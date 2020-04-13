Vodafone launches Lookout mobile security to help UK businesses

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Vodafone launched Lookout Mobile Security - a new threat detection service to protect businesses and their employees from application, network, device and phishing attacks via mobile devices. Vodafone is offering the first three months of any Lookout Mobile Security subscription free of charge.

Lookout Mobile Security protects businesses from the following threats:

Application threats – alerts users to malicious apps that seek to steal sensitive business or personal data; and to insecure apps that breach company policies or compliance requirements.

Network threats – sends an alert to users if they are about to join an unencrypted network. Device threats – alerts users to operating system vulnerabilities, such as out-of-date software or the lack of password protection.

Web and Content (phishing) – alerts users to phishing attempts from browsers, email and SMS.

Customers can tailor the level of mobile threat detection service they require, ensuring they only pay for the protection they need. They also benefit from real-time visibility, via a dashboard, into incidents on their workforce’s mobile devices, without compromising employee privacy.