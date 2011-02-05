Vodafone launches IoT surveillance solution, Smart Vision

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Vodafone launched Smart Vision - a new suite of IoT smart surveillance solutions designed to enhance security and drive efficiencies for business and public sector customers. The solutions operate over Vodafone’s market-leading IoT network and are 5G ready. They have been developed in partnership with smart surveillance provider Digital Barriers; and are ideally suited to a range of sectors including security, construction, manufacturing, utilities, retail and the public sector.

The first solutions to be unveiled are the Vodafone Bodyworn Vision Camera and City Vision Surveillance Solution.

The Vodafone Bodyworn Vision Camera provides front line operators – such as police officers, healthcare professionals or field engineers - with the ability to film every incident, to live stream at the touch of a button and to retrieve footage in HD either onsite or remotely, however challenging the environment. All footage is watermarked and stored securely.

Vodafone City Vision Surveillance Solution is a connected digital encoder that is easily fitted to an organisation’s existing surveillance infrastructure therefore delivering an intelligent digital solution in a cost effective manner. Footage is captured in high definition; and specific incidents can be live streamed where required. Customers can monitor footage across their entire estate from a single remote desktop, facilitating the security of utilities, public spaces and buildings. All footage is watermarked and stored securely.