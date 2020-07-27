Vodafone Chooses BlackBerry AtHoc for Secure Crisis Communications Offering

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced an expanded partnership with Vodafone to offer BlackBerry® AtHoc® as its emergency alert and crisis communications solution. Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are the first two customers who have selected BlackBerry AtHoc to deliver secure communications and real-time alerts through this partnership.

BlackBerry AtHoc transforms how organizations work together to ensure business operations recover quickly and people stay safe during critical events. It enables organizations, like Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, to share critical safety and operational information within the organization and with other organizations in Greater Manchester to better protect the community and respond more efficiently.

“We chose the secure and reliable BlackBerry AtHoc messaging platform to allow us to share and receive real time information across our business and police operations,” said Darren Spurgeon, Police Inspector at Greater Manchester Police. “BlackBerry AtHoc will help us rapidly respond to internal operational issues and ensure accurate information is shared across multiple police departments and personnel using both analog and digital channels.”

“We are delighted to add BlackBerry AtHoc to our portfolio of security solutions. It will help customers such as Greater Manchester Police and Fire connect with their frontline staff quickly and securely,” said Anne Sheehan, Business Director at Vodafone UK.

Vodafone is a BlackBerry Platinum Partner. Vodafone’s in-house engineers, consultants, architects and desk-based support staff are trained and certified on BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Spark® Suites solutions.