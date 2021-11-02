Virsec Strengthens Executive Team with Key Appointments

November 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Expanded Leadership Team Further Positions Company for Hyper-Growth as More Customers Look to Virsec to Protect their Software Workloads at Runtime

Virsec announce executive appointments to help lead the company through its next growth phase.

Emmi Nguy, Vice President of Finance & Operations Nguy has more than 20 years of experience leading all aspects of financial governance and financial operations. Prior to joining Virsec, she served as VP of Finance, Strategy and Planning at Vectra AI, where she was instrumental in growing and scaling the company to $1B+ in valuation. Before Vectra AI, she held various finance management positions at global companies, including Juniper Networks and Johnson & Johnson.

Marcelo Oliveira, Vice President of Product Management is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in product management, product marketing, business development, and engineering. Oliveira has been working as a product management executive for over a decade across Cisco, Symantec, and, most recently, Contrast Security. Thomas Schaeffer, Vice President of People Thomas Schaeffer, Vice President of People has several decades of experience leading People Operations, helping scale six technology companies from startup through IPO and beyond. Several of these IPO technology companies included Synopsys, StrataCom/Cisco, Juniper Networks, and, most recently, NIO. With more than 50 patents, Virsec is trusted by Global 1000, midmarket, and public sector customers to protect their software workload at runtime. Its uniquely deterministic approach to security has earned many accolades, including a recent finalist nod for the prestigious ARN Innovation Awards 2021 and a win for the Best Emerging Security Vendor at the CISO50 & Future of Security Awards.