Virsec Secures $100 Million “Show of Force” Investment as it Redefines How Software is Secured

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Virsec announced a $100 million Series C investment from an unmatched community of industry players and company builders. The completion of the round brings total funding in the company to $137 million. With focus and urgency from the White House as well as private sector leaders to aggressively expand cybersecurity advancement and collaboration for the purposes of national and economic defense, Virsec has assembled a pool of expertise and resources to greatly expand its team, and power an acceleration of its groundbreaking innovations.

Virsec Security Platform (VSP) stops sophisticated attacks at the first point of insurgence, so an adversary does not have the dwell time in software to orchestrate and execute their malicious plans. VSP is the only solution that can truly eradicate threats to the software workload at runtime, in real-time, while reducing the cost of security operations.

Virsec’s Series C investors range from the former Chairman and CEO of Cisco, John Chambers, to the former Chairman and CEO of EMC, Mike Ruettgers, to a number of former high-ranking government and intelligence officials. Led by BlueIO, the round also includes Allen & Company LLC, Arena Holdings, Intuitive Venture Partners, JC2 Ventures, Artiman Ventures, Quantum Valley Investments, and Marker Hill Capital.

With more than 50 patents, Virsec provides the first and only application-aware workload protection platform that incorporates System Integrity Assurance, Application Control and Memory Protection into a single solution. Virsec delivers in-depth visibility across the entire workload and detects, and blocks known and unknown threats that remain concealed by heuristic and endpoint security solutions. The Virsec solution maps the expected performance of each application on a workload and protects the memory those applications use to execute. Virsec ensures that the components of those applications are correct and unmodified before they are allowed to execute, and any deviation from the norm is treated as a threat.