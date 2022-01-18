Virsec Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Virsec appointed technology industry veteran Brian Marlier as its Chief Revenue Officer to drive its next stage of growth. Marlier is responsible for all aspects of revenue performance and will oversee all go-to-market and revenue-generating activities.

In 2021, Virsec announced $100M in Series C funding from a marquee community of industry leaders and company builders. Marlier’s appointment comes following Virsec’s record-breaking 2021 growth:

· 700% growth in worldwide customer base

· 95% growth in new hires in engineering, go-to-market, and customer success

· Expansion into 14 countries, acquiring new customers in the Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia

· Expansion into new vertical markets including healthcare, telecommunications, public sector, and financial services

Marlier, former Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder of Focal Point Data Risk, has more than 35 years of experience building market-leading companies and sales teams. He sold Focal Point to CDW for an undisclosed amount in 2021. He was previously at Cisco for 21 years, most notably as Senior Vice President of Global Architectures and Global Enterprise Sales.

Virsec experienced a tremendous year in 2021, which included a 700% growth in customer adoption and an increase in staff to nearly 200 employees around the globe. The company also expanded and onboarded a robust network of partners to 20+ across North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

With more than 60 patents, Virsec is the only cybersecurity company to converge critical workload protection capabilities into a single solution — including application control, system integrity assurance, and advanced memory and exploit prevention to protect the entire attackable surface of the application. This includes host, memory, web layers, and all runtime elements, whether on-premises, in the cloud, a container environment, or on a virtual machine.