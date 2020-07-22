Virgin Hyperloop Appoints Raja Narayanan as Chief Financial Officer

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Virgin Hyperloop announced the appointment of Raja Narayanan as Chief Financial Officer. Raja will oversee all finance and business development functions for Virgin Hyperloop as the company drives hyperloop technology towards commercialization.

This new industry and partnership ecosystem is already coming to life. In June, Virgin Hyperloop and Spirit AeroSystems, one of the world’s largest aerospace manufacturers, announced a collaboration agreement. The collaboration will see Spirit AeroSystems’ engineers, fabricators, builders, supply chain and certification experts, and technicians helping to bring hyperloop closer to commercialization in the United States. Other industry-leading partners include Virgin, DP World, KPMG, Foster + Partners, Systra, BIG, SNCF, GE, Deutsche Bahn, Black & Veatch, McKinsey, Deloitte, Jacobs, Turner & Townsend, ARUP, and Steer, among others. Before joining Virgin Hyperloop, Raja was most recently an SVP at Hyundai-Aptiv Autonomous Driving Joint Venture, focused on commercializing L4 autonomous driving technology. He was part of a broader executive team at Aptiv that led to the creation of the joint venture (JV) valued at $4 billion. At the JV, he was responsible for developing, nurturing, and maintaining a broad swath of partnerships which included maximizing commercial value into the program ecosystem.

Prior to that, Raja was involved with OneWeb, where he led the creation of a financially compelling offering for commercial aviation. As a VP at Panasonic, he led the strategic plan and P&L transformation of the appliances business unit into IoT-based automation. In a previous assignment, he was responsible for driving the re-imagination of the business and technology architecture of the in-flight platform for commercial aviation.

Raja holds a master’s degree in computer science from University of Louisiana, Lafayette, and dual bachelor’s degrees in engineering and physics from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, India, and the University of Madras, India, respectively. He is also a co-author of 6 wireless networking patents that have been granted by the U.S. patent office.