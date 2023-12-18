Vigilance.fr - libvips: denial of service via vips_eye_point(), analyzed on 18/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can cause a fatal error of libvips, via vips_eye_point(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
Vigilance.fr - libvips: denial of service via vips_eye_point(), analyzed on 18/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can cause a fatal error of libvips, via vips_eye_point(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr