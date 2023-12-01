Vigilance.fr - WithSecure Endpoint Protection: privilege escalation, analyzed on 16/11/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of WithSecure Endpoint Protection, in order to escalate his privileges.
