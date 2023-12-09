Vigilance.fr - Vim: buffer overflow via trunc_string(), analyzed on 09/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of Vim, via trunc_string(), in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
