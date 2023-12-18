Vigilance.fr - Spring Security: ingress filtrering bypass via requestMatchers, analyzed on 18/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass filtering rules of Spring Security, via requestMatchers, in order to send malicious data.
