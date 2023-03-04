Vigilance.fr - Minetest: code execution via Mod Lua Script, analyzed on 03/01/2023
March 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Minetest, via Mod Lua Script, in order to run code.
Vigilance.fr - Minetest: code execution via Mod Lua Script, analyzed on 03/01/2023
March 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Minetest, via Mod Lua Script, in order to run code.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr