Vigilance.fr - Matrix Synapse: overload via Server ACL Event, analyzed on 20/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger an overload of Matrix Synapse, via Server ACL Event, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Vigilance.fr - Matrix Synapse: overload via Server ACL Event, analyzed on 20/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger an overload of Matrix Synapse, via Server ACL Event, in order to trigger a denial of service.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr