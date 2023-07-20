Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via StackRot, analyzed on 05/07/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of the Linux kernel, via StackRot, in order to escalate his privileges.
