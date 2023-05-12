Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: information disclosure via do_prlimit(), analyzed on 27/04/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of the Linux kernel, via do_prlimit(), in order to read sensitive information.
Vigilance.fr - Linux kernel: information disclosure via do_prlimit(), analyzed on 27/04/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of the Linux kernel, via do_prlimit(), in order to read sensitive information.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr