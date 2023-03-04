Vigilance.fr - Intel Processor: information disclosure via SGX, analyzed on 15/02/2023
March 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Intel Processor, via SGX, in order to read sensitive information.
