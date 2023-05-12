Vigilance.fr - IBMCA extension for OpenSSL: getting information, analyzed on 27/04/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of the extension IBMCA pour OpenSSL, in order to read sensitive information.
