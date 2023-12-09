Vigilance.fr - IBM Storage Protect: executing DLL code, analyzed on 09/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a malicious DLL for IBM Storage Protect, and then put it in the current directory, in order to execute code.
