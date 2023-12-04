Vigilance.fr - GRUB2: privilege escalation via File System Image, analyzed on 04/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of GRUB2, via File System Image, in order to escalate his privileges.
