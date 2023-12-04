Vigilance.fr - FreeBSD: file reading via msdosfs, analyzed on 04/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read a file of FreeBSD, via msdosfs, in order to obtain sensitive information.
