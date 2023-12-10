Vigilance.fr - Fortinet FortiOS: denial of service via Web Proxy Process, analyzed on 10/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can cause a fatal error of Fortinet FortiOS, via Web Proxy Process, in order to trigger a denial of service.
