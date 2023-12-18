Vigilance.fr - Encode OSS httpx: read-write access via copy_with, analyzed on 18/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Encode OSS httpx, via copy_with, in order to read or alter data.
