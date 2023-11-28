Vigilance.fr - Cisco IOS XE: code execution via Web UI Command Injection, analyzed on 28/09/2023
November 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Cisco IOS XE, via Web UI Command Injection, in order to run code.
