Vigilance.fr - Apache Tomcat: write access via JsonErrorReportValve, analyzed on 04/01/2023
March 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Apache Tomcat, via JsonErrorReportValve, in order to alter data.
