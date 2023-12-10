Vigilance.fr - Apache Tomcat: header injection via HTTP Trailer Headers, analyzed on 10/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can add new headers on Apache Tomcat, via HTTP Trailer Headers, in order to alter the service behavior.
Vigilance.fr - Apache Tomcat: header injection via HTTP Trailer Headers, analyzed on 10/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can add new headers on Apache Tomcat, via HTTP Trailer Headers, in order to alter the service behavior.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr