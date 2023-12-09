Vigilance.fr - Apache Shiro: privilege escalation via Spring Boot, analyzed on 09/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Apache Shiro, via Spring Boot, in order to escalate his privileges.
